Avalanche vs. Ducks Injury Report Today - December 5
Currently, the Colorado Avalanche (15-7-2) have six players on the injury report, including Cale Makar, for their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (10-14) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, December 5 at 9:00 PM ET.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Samuel Girard
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out For Season
|Groin
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Cale Makar
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Trevor Zegras
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jakob Silfverberg
|RW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
Avalanche Season Insights
- Colorado's 86 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- They have the league's eighth-best goal differential at +16.
Ducks Season Insights
- With 66 goals (2.8 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.
- Anaheim gives up 3.5 goals per game (84 total), which ranks 25th in the league.
- Their -18 goal differential is 28th in the league.
Avalanche vs. Ducks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-350)
|Ducks (+260)
|6.5
