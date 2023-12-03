How to Watch South Dakota vs. Western Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Western Hall, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
South Dakota Stats Insights
- The Coyotes make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Leathernecks have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- South Dakota is 5-1 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Leathernecks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Coyotes sit at fifth.
- The Coyotes average 82.6 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 71.9 the Leathernecks give up.
- South Dakota has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively South Dakota performed better when playing at home last year, posting 78.3 points per game, compared to 61.5 per game on the road.
- The Coyotes allowed 72.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.9 away from home.
- South Dakota drained 10.7 treys per game with a 46.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 3.4 more threes and 13.4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Northland
|W 100-48
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|11/26/2023
|Air Force
|L 58-57
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|11/28/2023
|Waldorf
|W 93-71
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
|12/9/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/16/2023
|@ UC Irvine
|-
|Bren Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.