The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Western Hall, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

South Dakota Stats Insights

The Coyotes make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Leathernecks have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

South Dakota is 5-1 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Leathernecks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Coyotes sit at fifth.

The Coyotes average 82.6 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 71.9 the Leathernecks give up.

South Dakota has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively South Dakota performed better when playing at home last year, posting 78.3 points per game, compared to 61.5 per game on the road.

The Coyotes allowed 72.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.9 away from home.

South Dakota drained 10.7 treys per game with a 46.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 3.4 more threes and 13.4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).

