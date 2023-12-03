The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Western Hall, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Coyotes make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Leathernecks have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • South Dakota is 5-1 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Leathernecks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Coyotes sit at fifth.
  • The Coyotes average 82.6 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 71.9 the Leathernecks give up.
  • South Dakota has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively South Dakota performed better when playing at home last year, posting 78.3 points per game, compared to 61.5 per game on the road.
  • The Coyotes allowed 72.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.9 away from home.
  • South Dakota drained 10.7 treys per game with a 46.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 3.4 more threes and 13.4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Northland W 100-48 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
11/26/2023 Air Force L 58-57 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
11/28/2023 Waldorf W 93-71 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/3/2023 @ Western Illinois - Western Hall
12/9/2023 CSU Bakersfield - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/16/2023 @ UC Irvine - Bren Events Center

