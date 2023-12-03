The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) host the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) after winning three straight home games. The Leathernecks are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 145.5.

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Macomb, Illinois

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Western Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Illinois -1.5 145.5

Coyotes Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota has combined with its opponent to score more than 145.5 points only twice this season.

South Dakota has a 152.0-point average over/under in its contests this season, 6.5 more points than this game's total.

South Dakota is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Western Illinois (2-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 16.7% less often than South Dakota (2-2-0) this season.

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Illinois 2 33.3% 70.3 152.9 71.9 141.3 142.2 South Dakota 2 50% 82.6 152.9 69.4 141.3 146.8

Additional South Dakota Insights & Trends

The Coyotes' 82.6 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 71.9 the Leathernecks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.9 points, South Dakota is 1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Illinois 2-4-0 1-0 2-4-0 South Dakota 2-2-0 1-1 2-2-0

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Illinois South Dakota 10-4 Home Record 8-6 5-9 Away Record 2-11 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

