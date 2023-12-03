The South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) face the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion. It starts at 5:00 PM ET.

South Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN+

South Dakota vs. Loyola Marymount Scoring Comparison

The Coyotes' 69.4 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 62.3 the Lions allow.

South Dakota has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

Loyola Marymount has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.4 points.

The Lions score just 2.5 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Coyotes give up (64.5).

Loyola Marymount is 2-0 when scoring more than 64.5 points.

When South Dakota gives up fewer than 62.0 points, it is 3-1.

The Lions shoot 39.9% from the field, only 1.5% higher than the Coyotes allow defensively.

The Coyotes make 45.6% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Lions' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Dakota Leaders

Grace Larkins: 15.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

15.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Tori Deperry: 10.9 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

10.9 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Kendall Holmes: 9.5 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

9.5 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38) Walker Demers: 8.1 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

8.1 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

South Dakota Schedule