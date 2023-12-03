South Dakota vs. Loyola Marymount December 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola Marymount Lions (1-3) meet the South Dakota Coyotes (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
South Dakota vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
South Dakota Players to Watch
- Amaya Oliver: 8.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alexis Mark: 9.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Da'Ja Hamilton: 11.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nicole Rodriguez: 8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cynthia Ezeja: 6.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
