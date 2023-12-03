Ryan Johansen will be among those in action Sunday when his Colorado Avalanche face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Looking to wager on Johansen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Johansen vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +325)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johansen Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Johansen has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 14:49 on the ice per game.

In seven of 23 games this year Johansen has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Johansen has a point in seven games this season (out of 23), including multiple points three times.

In one of 23 games this season, Johansen has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Johansen hits the over on his points prop total is 37.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 23.5% of Johansen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johansen Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 47 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +30.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 23 Games 4 10 Points 2 9 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.