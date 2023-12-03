The Colorado Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon among them, play the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena. Prop bets for MacKinnon are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, MacKinnon has averaged 22:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

In eight of 23 games this season, MacKinnon has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 17 of 23 games this year, MacKinnon has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 23 games this year, MacKinnon has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

MacKinnon has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, MacKinnon has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding 47 total goals (2.4 per game).

The team's +30 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 23 Games 3 30 Points 4 8 Goals 2 22 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.