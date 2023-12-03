The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Miles Wood score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Wood stats and insights

In four of 23 games this season, Wood has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Kings this season, and has scored one goal.

Wood has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 47 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Wood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:07 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 15:23 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:37 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:34 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:38 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 13:20 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 12:19 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:35 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:32 Away W 5-1

Avalanche vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

