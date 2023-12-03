In the upcoming tilt against the Los Angeles Kings, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Caleb Jones to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Caleb Jones score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

Jones has zero points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 47 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

