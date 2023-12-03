Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche will be in action on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Los Angeles Kings. If you'd like to wager on Makar's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Cale Makar vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Makar Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Makar has a plus-minus of +18, while averaging 24:27 on the ice per game.

In seven of 23 games this season, Makar has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 17 of 23 games this year, Makar has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Makar has an assist in 16 of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

The implied probability that Makar goes over his points prop total is 67.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Makar has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Makar Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding 47 total goals (2.4 per game).

The team's +30 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 23 Games 4 34 Points 6 7 Goals 2 27 Assists 4

