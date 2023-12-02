TCU vs. Georgetown: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) will look to build on a six-game win run when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Hoyas have taken four games in a row.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Georgetown matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
TCU vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Georgetown Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-11.5)
|155.5
|-650
|+425
|FanDuel
|TCU (-11.5)
|154.5
|-720
|+490
TCU vs. Georgetown Betting Trends
- TCU has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- A total of three out of the Horned Frogs' six games this season have gone over the point total.
- Georgetown has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of four Hoyas games this year have gone over the point total.
TCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Sportsbooks rate TCU considerably higher (35th in the country) than the computer rankings do (42nd).
- The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
Georgetown Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- While our computer ranking places Georgetown 208th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 80th.
- Georgetown's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
