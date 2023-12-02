The South Dakota Coyotes (9-2) visit the Sacramento State Hornets (8-4) at the DakotaDome on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Defensively, South Dakota has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best by giving up just 14.6 points per game. The offense ranks 77th (23.7 points per game). In terms of points scored Sacramento State ranks 26th in the FCS (31.1 points per game), and it is 70th defensively (26.7 points allowed per game).

South Dakota vs. Sacramento State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: DakotaDome

South Dakota vs. Sacramento State Key Statistics

South Dakota Sacramento State 349.4 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.7 (6th) 314.9 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.5 (108th) 148.0 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.3 (26th) 201.4 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.3 (27th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (73rd) 1 (43rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (14th)

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has 2,186 pass yards for South Dakota, completing 67.4% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Travis Theis has 736 rushing yards on 156 carries with five touchdowns.

Nate Thomas has carried the ball 55 times for 370 yards (33.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

Carter Bell's leads his squad with 788 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 catches (out of 35 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

JJ Galbreath has put together a 504-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 35 passes on 23 targets.

Jack Martens' 26 receptions have yielded 325 yards and one touchdown.

Sacramento State Stats Leaders

Kaiden Bennett has thrown for 2,156 yards on 181-of-278 passing with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 565 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Fulcher has taken 107 carries and totaled 527 yards with six touchdowns.

Carlos Hill's 654 receiving yards (54.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 48 catches on 59 targets with five touchdowns.

Jared Gipson has collected 598 receiving yards (49.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 32 receptions.

Devin Gandy's 38 targets have resulted in 33 catches for 412 yards and four touchdowns.

