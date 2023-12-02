The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-0) and the Mercer Bears (9-3) square off at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

South Dakota State has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank fourth-best in scoring offense (37.6 points per game) and best in scoring defense (11.3 points allowed per game). Mercer ranks 53rd in the FCS with 26.4 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 31st with 22.5 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

South Dakota State vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

South Dakota State vs. Mercer Key Statistics

South Dakota State Mercer 446.8 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.5 (56th) 247.5 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.3 (62nd) 219.9 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.8 (57th) 226.9 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.7 (86th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (97th) 0 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (2nd)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has recorded 2,359 yards (214.5 ypg) on 159-of-232 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 220 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 61 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Isaiah Davis has racked up 1,075 yards on 162 carries while finding the end zone 11 times as a runner.

This season, Amar Johnson has carried the ball 97 times for 597 yards (54.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jadon Janke's 677 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has totaled 39 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke has hauled in 36 passes while averaging 54.7 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Griffin Wilde has been the target of 14 passes and compiled 16 grabs for 299 yards, an average of 27.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has thrown for 2,200 yards on 187-of-281 passing with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 312 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II's team-high 702 rushing yards have come on 147 carries, with six touchdowns. He also leads the team with 119 receiving yards (9.9 per game) on 12 catches with two touchdowns.

Ty James leads his team with 1,129 receiving yards on 62 catches with seven touchdowns.

Devron Harper has put up a 500-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 51 passes on 57 targets.

