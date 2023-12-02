South Dakota vs. Sacramento State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, December 2
Our computer model predicts the South Dakota Coyotes will take down the Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday, December 2 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at DakotaDome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
South Dakota vs. Sacramento State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|South Dakota (-14.8)
|47.9
|South Dakota 31, Sacramento State 17
Week 14 MVFC Predictions
South Dakota Betting Info (2022)
- The Coyotes won just two games against the spread last season.
- A total of five of Coyotes games last season hit the over.
Sacramento State Betting Info (2023)
- The Hornets are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Hornets have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).
Coyotes vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|South Dakota
|23.7
|14.6
|24.7
|15.2
|22.6
|14.0
|Sacramento State
|31.1
|26.7
|37.4
|24.8
|42.0
|35.0
