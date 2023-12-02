Our computer model predicts the South Dakota Coyotes will take down the Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday, December 2 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at DakotaDome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

South Dakota vs. Sacramento State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota (-14.8) 47.9 South Dakota 31, Sacramento State 17

Week 14 MVFC Predictions

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes won just two games against the spread last season.

A total of five of Coyotes games last season hit the over.

Sacramento State Betting Info (2023)

The Hornets are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Hornets have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Coyotes vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota 23.7 14.6 24.7 15.2 22.6 14.0 Sacramento State 31.1 26.7 37.4 24.8 42.0 35.0

