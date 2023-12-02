Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Dakota
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:59 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The 2023 college football postseason slate has exciting matchups in store, including those involving South Dakota schools. Among those contests is the Sacramento State Hornets squaring off against the South Dakota Coyotes in the NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round.
College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week
Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: DakotaDome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
