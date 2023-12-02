Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Dakota
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:59 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On the 2023 college football postseason slate, fans of schools in South Dakota should have their eyes on the Villanova Wildcats versus the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the NCAA Division I Championship - Quarterfinals.
College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week
Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: DakotaDome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Villanova Wildcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 9
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota Coyotes
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 9
- Venue: DakotaDome
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
