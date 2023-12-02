On the 2023 college football postseason slate, fans of schools in South Dakota should have their eyes on the Villanova Wildcats versus the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the NCAA Division I Championship - Quarterfinals.

College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week

Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, December 2

Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, December 2

Venue: DakotaDome

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Villanova Wildcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, December 9

Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota Coyotes

Time: 2:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, December 9

Venue: DakotaDome

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Fubo

