Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Dakota
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:59 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On the 2023 college football postseason schedule, fans of schools in South Dakota should have their eyes on the Montana Grizzlies versus the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the NCAA Division I Football Championship.
College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week
Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: DakotaDome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Albany (NY) Great Danes at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 15
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Montana Grizzlies at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Sunday, January 7
- Venue: Toyota Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
