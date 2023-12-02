The 2023 college football postseason schedule has quality competition in store, including those involving South Dakota schools. Among those games is the Villanova Wildcats taking on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the NCAA Division I Championship - Quarterfinals.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week

Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: DakotaDome

DakotaDome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Villanova Wildcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota Coyotes

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Venue: DakotaDome

DakotaDome TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!