The Montana Grizzlies and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits take the field in the NCAA Division I Football Championship for college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of South Dakota.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week

Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: DakotaDome

DakotaDome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Albany (NY) Great Danes at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Montana Grizzlies at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Venue: Toyota Stadium

Toyota Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!