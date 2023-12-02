Nuggets vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (14-6) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (10-7) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT. The matchup's point total is set at 231.5.
Nuggets vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-4.5
|231.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver has played five games this season that have had more than 231.5 combined points scored.
- Denver's games this season have had an average of 224.2 points, 7.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- Denver has gone 8-12-0 ATS this season.
- The Nuggets came away victorious in the one game they played as the underdog this season.
- Denver has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Nuggets vs Kings Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|11
|64.7%
|116.1
|230.5
|116.7
|226.5
|232.3
|Nuggets
|5
|25%
|114.4
|230.5
|109.8
|226.5
|222.6
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- Denver has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have gone over the total six times.
- Denver has performed better against the spread at home (5-4-0) than on the road (3-8-0) this year.
- The Nuggets put up only 2.3 fewer points per game (114.4) than the Kings give up (116.7).
- When it scores more than 116.7 points, Denver is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
Nuggets vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|8-12
|1-0
|9-11
|Kings
|9-8
|1-1
|9-8
Nuggets vs. Kings Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Kings
|114.4
|116.1
|14
|10
|7-2
|7-5
|8-1
|9-3
|109.8
|116.7
|7
|21
|7-9
|6-1
|12-4
|5-2
