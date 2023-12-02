Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:13 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The NHL has 13 games on its Saturday slate -- continue reading for anytime goal-scorer odds from across the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Kyle Connor (Jets) -110 to score
Jets vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Connor's stats: 14 goals in 23 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -105 to score
Avalanche vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 22 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +100 to score
Avalanche vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- MacKinnon's stats: 8 goals in 22 games
David Pastrnak (Bruins) +115 to score
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Pastrnak's stats: 13 goals in 22 games
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +120 to score
Penguins vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Crosby's stats: 14 goals in 22 games
Mark Scheifele (Jets) +125 to score
Jets vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Scheifele's stats: 8 goals in 23 games
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +125 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Bruins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Matthews' stats: 14 goals in 21 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +135 to score
Lightning vs. Stars
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Kucherov's stats: 15 goals in 24 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +135 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Bruins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Nylander's stats: 12 goals in 21 games
Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +140 to score
Golden Knights vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Eichel's stats: 9 goals in 24 games
