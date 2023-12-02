Will Jonathan Drouin Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 2?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Drouin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Drouin stats and insights
- Drouin has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- On the power play, Drouin has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Drouin averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 81 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Drouin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|12:15
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|13:42
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:57
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:35
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|13:06
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|15:31
|Home
|L 8-2
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
