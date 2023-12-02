Devon Toews will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks play on Saturday at Honda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Toews' props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Devon Toews vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Toews Season Stats Insights

Toews' plus-minus rating this season, in 23:37 per game on the ice, is +11.

Toews has a goal in three games this year through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Toews has recorded a point in a game 10 times this year over 22 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In eight of 22 games this year, Toews has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Toews hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Toews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Toews Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 22 Games 4 12 Points 6 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 5

