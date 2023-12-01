The Towson Tigers (3-4) are 4.5-point underdogs against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-4) at Sanford Sports Pentagon on Friday, December 1, 2023. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Midco Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 131.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Dakota State vs. Towson Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Midco Sports 1

Midco Sports 1 Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Dakota State -4.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota State Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, South Dakota State and its opponents have scored more than 131.5 total points.

The average total in South Dakota State's contests this year is 148.7, 17.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Jackrabbits are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

South Dakota State has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Jackrabbits have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -190 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for South Dakota State.

South Dakota State vs. Towson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Dakota State 3 75% 76.3 134.7 72.4 136 145.3 Towson 2 28.6% 58.4 134.7 63.6 136 132.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Dakota State Insights & Trends

The 76.3 points per game the Jackrabbits put up are 12.7 more points than the Tigers allow (63.6).

When South Dakota State scores more than 63.6 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Dakota State vs. Towson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Dakota State 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0 Towson 2-5-0 1-3 0-7-0

South Dakota State vs. Towson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Dakota State Towson 10-2 Home Record 10-2 6-9 Away Record 8-7 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.