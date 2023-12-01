Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic are two players to watch when the Phoenix Suns (11-7) and the Denver Nuggets (13-6) face off at Footprint Center on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nuggets topped the Rockets on Wednesday, 134-124. Their high scorer was Jokic with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 32 10 15 1 0 1 Michael Porter Jr. 30 10 5 1 0 7 Jamal Murray 16 6 6 0 0 3

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic's averages for the season are 29 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists, making 57.1% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. contributes with 17.6 points per game, plus 7.9 boards and 1.6 assists.

Reggie Jackson's numbers for the season are 12.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, making 49.7% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Nuggets get 11.1 points per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, plus 1.9 boards and 2.6 assists.

Christian Braun's numbers for the season are 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 26 12.1 9.4 1.1 0.6 1.1 Michael Porter Jr. 19 7.9 1.3 0.5 0.6 3.6 Reggie Jackson 15.9 3.4 4.9 0.6 0.4 1.7 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 11.9 1.8 3.3 1.1 0.4 1.5 Aaron Gordon 8.9 5.1 2.7 0.5 0.4 0.3

