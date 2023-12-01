How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A pair of the NBA's top scorers square off when Nikola Jokic (seventh, 29.0 points per game) and the Denver Nuggets (13-6) visit Kevin Durant (second, 31.3) and the Phoenix Suns (11-7).
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- Denver has a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
- The Suns are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 13th.
- The 114.2 points per game the Nuggets score are only 1.0 more point than the Suns give up (113.2).
- When Denver scores more than 113.2 points, it is 7-1.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are averaging 121.8 points per game this season at home, which is 14.5 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (107.3).
- When playing at home, Denver is allowing 2.0 more points per game (110.8) than on the road (108.8).
- In home games, the Nuggets are draining 2.3 more threes per game (13.0) than in away games (10.7). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to away from home (34.2%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Heel
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
