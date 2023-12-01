The Denver Nuggets' (13-6) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for a Friday, December 1 matchup with the Phoenix Suns (11-7) at Footprint Center. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Nuggets are coming off of a 134-124 victory over the Rockets in their most recent game on Wednesday. Nikola Jokic put up 32 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for the Nuggets.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Aaron Gordon PF Out Heel 13.1 7.2 3.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Grayson Allen: Out (Illness), Bradley Beal: Out (Back)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT

ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.