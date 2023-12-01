A pair of the NBA's best scorers take the court when Nikola Jokic (seventh, 29 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (13-6) visit Kevin Durant (second, 31.3 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (11-7) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT. The Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT

ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 2.5)

Suns (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-0.3)

Suns (-0.3) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.8

The Suns (10-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 36.8% of the time, 18.8% more often than the Nuggets (7-12-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Denver (6-11) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (35.3%) than Phoenix (3-1) does as the underdog (75%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 42.1% of the time this season (eight out of 19), less often than Phoenix's games have (12 out of 18).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 12-6, a better record than the Suns have put up (2-2) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 114.2 points per game on offense, the Nuggets are 13th in the NBA. Defensively, they cede 109.7 points per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

This year, Denver is averaging 44.4 rebounds per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 42.2 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 29.4 per game (second-best in NBA).

Denver ranks fifth-best in the NBA by averaging just 12.2 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 25th in the league (12.3 per contest).

The Nuggets are draining 11.8 threes per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 36.8% three-point percentage (12th-ranked).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.