Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (11-7) match up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (13-6) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Footprint Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT

ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 4.5 points per game (scoring 114.2 points per game to rank 13th in the league while allowing 109.7 per outing to rank seventh in the NBA) and have a +84 scoring differential overall.

The Suns have a +59 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 116.4 points per game, seventh in the league, and are allowing 113.2 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA.

These two teams rack up a combined 230.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams give up a combined 222.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than this contest's total.

Denver has covered seven times in 19 matchups with a spread this season.

Phoenix is 10-8-0 ATS this year.

Nuggets and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +425 +240 - Suns +650 +275 -

