How to Watch the NBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics take the court for one of six exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today.
Today's NBA Games
The Orlando Magic play host to the Washington Wizards
The Wizards hope to pick up a road win at the Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL and MNMT
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ORL Record: 13-5
- WAS Record: 3-15
- ORL Stats: 114.1 PPG (14th in NBA), 108.1 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- WAS Stats: 116.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 124.8 Opp. PPG (29th)
Players to Watch
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (19.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 4.6 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ORL -11.5
- ORL Odds to Win: -600
- WAS Odds to Win: +425
- Total: 237.5 points
The Dallas Mavericks play host to the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies look to pull of an away win at the Mavericks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and BSSE
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 11-6
- MEM Record: 4-13
- DAL Stats: 119.5 PPG (fifth in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (23rd)
- MEM Stats: 105.6 PPG (29th in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (31.1 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 7.9 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (23.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -10.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -450
- MEM Odds to Win: +350
- Total: 228.5 points
The Toronto Raptors host the New York Knicks
The Knicks look to pull off a road win at the Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TSN and MSG
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- TOR Record: 9-10
- NY Record: 11-7
- TOR Stats: 111.5 PPG (23rd in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (12th)
- NY Stats: 110.4 PPG (26th in NBA), 105.4 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (19.1 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.5 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (20.4 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 5.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: TOR -1.5
- TOR Odds to Win: -130
- NY Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 217.5 points
The Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers go on the road to face the Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 14-4
- PHI Record: 12-6
- BOS Stats: 116.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 106.7 Opp. PPG (third)
- PHI Stats: 120.2 PPG (fourth in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (13th)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.7 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.1 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (32.0 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 6.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -5.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -250
- PHI Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 224.5 points
The New Orleans Pelicans take on the San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs hope to pick up a road win at the Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNO and BSSW
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 10-9
- SA Record: 3-15
- NO Stats: 113.4 PPG (16th in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (16th)
- SA Stats: 111.8 PPG (21st in NBA), 124.1 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (24.0 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.1 APG)
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NO -12.5
- NO Odds to Win: -750
- SA Odds to Win: +525
- Total: 236.5 points
The Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets look to pull of an away win at the Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 11-7
- DEN Record: 13-6
- PHO Stats: 116.4 PPG (seventh in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (17th)
- DEN Stats: 114.2 PPG (13th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (31.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.5 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (29.0 PPG, 13.2 RPG, 9.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -2.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -140
- PHO Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 225.5 points
