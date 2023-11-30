The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jack Johnson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jack Johnson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • Johnson has no points on the power play.
  • Johnson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:36 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:47 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:02 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:41 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 15:09 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:39 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:46 Home L 4-3

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

