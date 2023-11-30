Will Fredrik Olofsson Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 30?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Olofsson stats and insights
- In two of 20 games this season, Olofsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
- Olofsson has no points on the power play.
- Olofsson's shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Olofsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:26
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:06
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|10:23
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:16
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:26
|Home
|L 4-3
Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
