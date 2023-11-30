The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is set for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Caleb Jones light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Caleb Jones score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.

Jones has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

