You can wager on player prop bet odds for Cale Makar, Clayton Keller and others on the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes heading into their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday at Mullett Arena.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Makar is Colorado's leading contributor with 32 points. He has six goals and 26 assists this season.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 27 1 1 2 3 vs. Flames Nov. 25 0 1 1 0 at Wild Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 22 1 1 2 3 at Predators Nov. 20 0 3 3 1

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Nathan MacKinnon is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) to the team.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 27 0 2 2 0 vs. Flames Nov. 25 1 1 2 4 at Wild Nov. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Nov. 22 0 1 1 7 at Predators Nov. 20 0 2 2 7

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Mikko Rantanen has 12 goals and 15 assists for Colorado.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 27 0 1 1 0 vs. Flames Nov. 25 0 1 1 2 at Wild Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 22 1 1 2 2 at Predators Nov. 20 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Keller's eight goals and 11 assists in 21 games for Arizona add up to 19 total points on the season.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 5 at Golden Knights Nov. 25 1 0 1 4 vs. Blues Nov. 22 0 1 1 0 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Jets Nov. 18 0 0 0 2

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Matias Maccelli has racked up 16 points this season, with three goals and 13 assists.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Nov. 25 0 1 1 0 vs. Blues Nov. 22 0 2 2 2 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 at Jets Nov. 18 1 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.