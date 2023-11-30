The Colorado Avalanche will travel to face the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, November 30, with the Avalanche having won four straight games.

The Avalanche game against the Coyotes can be watched on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS, so tune in to catch the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Avalanche vs Coyotes Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 59 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

The Avalanche's 79 total goals (3.8 per game) rank third in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Avalanche are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 42 goals over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 21 6 26 32 11 20 - Nathan MacKinnon 21 7 21 28 24 9 45.8% Mikko Rantanen 21 12 15 27 10 11 53.6% Valeri Nichushkin 21 10 10 20 8 7 33.3% Devon Toews 21 3 9 12 13 16 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have conceded 64 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 15th in the league.

With 66 goals (3.1 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 16th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 30 goals over that time.

Coyotes Key Players