Can we expect Andrew Cogliano scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cogliano stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Cogliano has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Cogliano has zero points on the power play.

Cogliano's shooting percentage is 33.3%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cogliano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:10 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:28 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:34 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 1 1 0 10:08 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 10:07 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:46 Home W 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:13 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:20 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:04 Away L 7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.