How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPNU.
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN U
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ole Miss vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals' 81.7 points per game are 27.1 more points than the 54.6 the Rebels give up.
- Louisville is 6-1 when it scores more than 54.6 points.
- Ole Miss' record is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 81.7 points.
- The 68.9 points per game the Rebels score are 8.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (60.1).
- Ole Miss is 3-1 when scoring more than 60.1 points.
- When Louisville allows fewer than 68.9 points, it is 4-0.
- The Rebels are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (41.2%).
- The Cardinals make 46.4% of their shots from the field, 12.7% higher than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%
- Marquesha Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
- Snudda Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
Louisville Leaders
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Arizona
|W 56-47
|Imperial Arena
|11/20/2023
|Michigan
|W 60-49
|Imperial Arena
|11/25/2023
|Little Rock
|W 58-45
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/29/2023
|Louisville
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Alabama
|L 78-73
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Liberty
|W 72-63
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 81-70
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/3/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/10/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
