The Houston Rockets (8-7) will visit the Denver Nuggets (12-6) after losing six consecutive road games. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Rockets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and Space City Home Network

ALT and Space City Home Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-5.5) 217.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nuggets (-6.5) 217 -255 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +74 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.1 points per game (14th in the NBA) while allowing 108.9 per outing (seventh in the league).

The Rockets outscore opponents by 4.5 points per game (posting 110 points per game, 25th in league, and giving up 105.5 per outing, second in NBA) and have a +68 scoring differential.

The teams average 223.1 points per game combined, 5.6 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams score 214.4 points per game combined, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

Denver has compiled a 7-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Houston has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +425 +240 - Rockets +30000 +8000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.