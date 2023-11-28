The Southern Jaguars (1-5) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (53.1%).
  • The Golden Eagles are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars sit at 359th.
  • The 79.5 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 7.7 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (87.2).
  • Marquette has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 87.2 points.

Southern Stats Insights

  • Southern has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 296th.
  • The Jaguars score only 2.2 more points per game (69.7) than the Golden Eagles allow (67.5).
  • When Southern gives up fewer than 79.5 points, it is 1-1.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette put up 83.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Golden Eagles played better at home last year, allowing 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 when playing on the road.
  • Marquette made 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in road games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Southern averaged 82.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.4.
  • At home, the Jaguars gave up 66.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.6).
  • At home, Southern drained 9.1 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 UCLA W 71-69 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum

Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Western Illinois L 88-80 Western Hall
11/19/2023 @ Illinois L 88-60 State Farm Center
11/25/2023 @ Valparaiso L 71-59 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/28/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/3/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
12/9/2023 SE Louisiana - F. G. Clark Center

