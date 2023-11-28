The Sacramento Kings (9-6) will attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Golden State Warriors (8-9) on November 28, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Warriors allow to opponents.

Sacramento is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Kings are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank fifth.

The 115.5 points per game the Kings average are only 1.5 more points than the Warriors give up (114.0).

Sacramento is 8-0 when scoring more than 114.0 points.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

Golden State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.

The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 17th.

The Warriors score just 1.1 fewer points per game (114.2) than the Kings give up (115.3).

When it scores more than 115.3 points, Golden State is 6-1.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings put up 120.8 points per game in home games, compared to 112.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.9 points per contest.

At home, Sacramento is ceding 2.5 more points per game (117.0) than in away games (114.5).

At home, the Kings are making 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (14.6) than in road games (14.9). They also sport a lower three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to in away games (35.7%).

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

The Warriors score fewer points per game at home (110.9) than away (117.9), and concede more at home (114.8) than away (113.1).

Golden State is giving up more points at home (114.8 per game) than on the road (113.1).

The Warriors collect 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (27.8) than on the road (28.1).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Keon Ellis Questionable Ankle Keegan Murray Out Back Alex Len Out Ankle

Warriors Injuries