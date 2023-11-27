Can we expect Tomas Tatar scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

  • Tatar is yet to score through 18 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
  • Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 74 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Tatar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:01 Home W 3-1
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:40 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:19 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:47 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:52 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 12:17 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:01 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:09 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 7-0

Avalanche vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

