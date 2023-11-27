Will Ryan Johansen Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 27?
Should you wager on Ryan Johansen to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Johansen stats and insights
- Johansen has scored in six of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- Johansen has picked up four goals and one assist on the power play.
- Johansen's shooting percentage is 17.9%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are giving up 74 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Johansen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|13:29
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|10:55
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|17:11
|Home
|W 6-3
Avalanche vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
