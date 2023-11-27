The Denver Nuggets, Reggie Jackson included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 26, Jackson produced 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 132-120 win against the Spurs.

With prop bets available for Jackson, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reggie Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 11.5 13.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 3.0 Assists 5.5 4.0 4.4 PRA -- 17.9 21.1 PR -- 13.9 16.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Jackson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Reggie Jackson Insights vs. the Clippers

Jackson is responsible for attempting 11.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.8 per game.

He's attempted 3.8 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jackson's Nuggets average 100.3 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 101.7 possessions per contest.

The Clippers concede 108.1 points per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Clippers are 12th in the NBA, giving up 43.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Clippers have allowed 24.4 per contest, fourth in the NBA.

The Clippers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Reggie Jackson vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 30 18 3 4 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.