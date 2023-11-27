Nikola Jokic is one of the players to watch on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Clippers (7-8) go head to head with the Denver Nuggets (11-6) at Crypto.com Arena.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, ALT2

NBA TV, BSSC, ALT2

Nuggets' Last Game

On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Nuggets topped the Spurs 132-120. With 39 points, Jokic was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 39 11 9 1 0 0 Michael Porter Jr. 25 7 2 0 1 4 Reggie Jackson 20 7 6 1 0 3

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic's averages for the season are 28.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists, making 56.8% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 7.7 boards and 1.4 assists, making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 treys per game.

Reggie Jackson provides the Nuggets 11.5 points, 2.4 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Nuggets get 11.1 points per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, plus 1.9 boards and 2.6 assists.

Christian Braun averages 9.2 points, 4.5 boards and 1.9 assists, making 47.2% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 29.8 13.8 9.6 1.4 0.8 1.3 Michael Porter Jr. 19.1 7.6 1.0 0.4 0.8 3.2 Aaron Gordon 11.8 7.4 3.6 0.8 0.6 0.4 Reggie Jackson 13.7 3.0 4.4 0.4 0.3 1.6 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 12.2 1.8 3.9 1.2 0.4 1.6

