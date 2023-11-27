Paul George and Nikola Jokic are two of the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets square off at Crypto.com Arena on Monday (tipping at 10:30 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and ALT2

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +132)

Jokic is averaging 28.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.7 lower than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 12.5).

Jokic has dished out 8.9 assists per game, which is 0.6 less than Monday's over/under.

Jokic, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Monday.

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +110)

Michael Porter Jr.'s 17.4 points per game average is 0.1 less than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 7.7 is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (6.5).

Porter has knocked down three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -161) 3.5 (Over: +110)

The 25.5-point total set for George on Monday is 0.1 more points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (6.5).

George has averaged 3.6 assists per game, 1.1 more than Monday's assist over/under (2.5).

George has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +110)

Kawhi Leonard's 20.4-point scoring average is 2.1 less than Monday's prop total.

His rebound average -- 5.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Monday.

Leonard averages 3.5 assists, 1.0 more than Monday's prop bet (2.5).

He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

