A pair of the NBA's best players will be going head to head when Paul George (25.4 points per game, 14th in league) and the Los Angeles Clippers (7-8) welcome in Nikola Jokic (28.8, seventh) and the Denver Nuggets (11-6) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and ALT2.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Clippers matchup.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and ALT2

NBA TV, BSSC, and ALT2 Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game with a +62 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.3 points per game (20th in the NBA) and give up 108.1 per contest (seventh in the league).

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +65 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (16th in NBA) and give up 109.2 per contest (eighth in league).

The teams combine to score 225.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 217.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has compiled a 6-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Denver has compiled a 6-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Nuggets and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +425 +240 - Clippers +2200 +1200 -

