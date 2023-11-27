The Colorado Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon among them, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Considering a wager on MacKinnon? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, MacKinnon has averaged 21:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

MacKinnon has a goal in seven of 20 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

MacKinnon has a point in 14 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points nine times.

MacKinnon has an assist in 12 of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

MacKinnon's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, MacKinnon has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 74 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 20 Games 2 26 Points 2 7 Goals 1 19 Assists 1

