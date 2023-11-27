In the upcoming matchup versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Nathan MacKinnon to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

MacKinnon has scored in seven of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

He has picked up nine assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 7.3% shooting percentage, attempting 4.8 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 74 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Flames 2 1 1 20:40 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:05 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 2 0 2 23:56 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:05 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 19:20 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 3 0 3 24:10 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:01 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 23:32 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 2 1 1 24:22 Home W 6-3

Avalanche vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

