Will Mikko Rantanen Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 27?
Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Rantanen stats and insights
- In 10 of 20 games this season, Rantanen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- On the power play, Rantanen has accumulated three goals and six assists.
- Rantanen's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 74 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Rantanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:23
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:22
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|20:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:50
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|24:24
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|24:50
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|19:30
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:45
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|3
|2
|1
|25:36
|Home
|W 6-3
Avalanche vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
