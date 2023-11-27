K.J. Osborn will be up against the seventh-worst passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Chicago Bears in Week 12, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Osborn has a 384-yard season on 33 catches with two scores so far. He has been targeted on 51 occasions, and averages 38.4 yards.

Osborn vs. the Bears

Osborn vs the Bears (since 2021): 5 GP / 49.6 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 49.6 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has allowed one opposing receiver to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 20 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Chicago has given up at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Bears surrender 245.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bears' defense is ranked 31st in the league with 22 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

K.J. Osborn Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Osborn Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Osborn has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 70.0% of his games (seven of 10).

Osborn has 12.2% of his team's target share (51 targets on 417 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.5 yards per target (64th in league play), picking up 384 yards on 51 passes thrown his way.

In two of 10 games this year, Osborn has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (7.4%).

Osborn (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 14.1% of the time in the red zone (64 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Osborn's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 8 REC / 99 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

